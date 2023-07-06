– On the latest edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. had high praise for the women’s WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match at this year’s event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on what made the match special: “This match was good, but the story is what set it apart from the men’s match, and made it special. At one point, IYO SKY is about to win this match, and just as she’s about to, Bayley knocks the ladder over, and this is her friend, her home girl. Granted, they’ve had their mishaps and conflict in the past, but this was like, ‘I’m about to win and you’re gonna do me dirty?'”

His thoughts on the great storytelling for the finish: “She handcuffs the girls to one another, [with] their hands in between the ladder, through the middle. Their arms can’t go up, down, or sideways! They’re both trapped and cannot ascend, and surely, she climbs over Bayley — the girl who screwed her over [earlier] by putting her foot on her shoulder and head.”

On not seeing the finish coming: “That’s amazing — I never saw that coming. Kudos to WWE for having a Japanese world champion [Asuka] and another Japanese girl primed to be champion.”