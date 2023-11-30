– During a recent edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. had high praise for the women’s WarGames match last Saturday at Survivor Series. Prinze said Iyo Sky’s trash can dive from the top of the cage was “awesome” (via WrestlingInc.com). He also stated on the matchup, “Kudos to the women, man. It was impossible to be the match after them. They tasked Miz and GUNTHER with it, and it was a good match, but it was hard to follow what you just saw.”

The women’s WarGames match saw Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch beat the Damage CTRL team of Bayley, Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, and Asuka.