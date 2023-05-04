– On this week’s edition of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. offered his prediction for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash this weekend. Prinze is predicting a squash victory for Lesnar. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I’m more excited to see this match than any of the other matches on the card. I love Cody Rhodes, my daughter loves Cody Rhodes. Brock Lesnar is freaking awesome, man. He’s a unicorn. No one can do what he does… I want Cody to win, but now I’m all in on the ‘hard times’ story, and I think Brock’s gonna kill him, and I think he’s gonna kill him like he did John Cena at SummerSlam back in the day where it was a borderline squash match.”

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar goes down on Saturday, May 6 at WWE Backlash. The event will be held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. It will be broadcast live on Peacok in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.