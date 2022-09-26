wrestling / News
Freddie Prinze Jr. Enjoyed Seeing Braun Strowman Destroy Maximum Male Models
September 26, 2022 | Posted by
On a recent podcast episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. was painfully honest on his opinions regarding Maximum Male Models (via Wrestling Inc). He had unvarnished commendations to offer figures like Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman, but made no bones about his dislike for MMM. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.
On seeing Strowman demolish the members of MMM: “It was funny to see Braun destroy all of MMM, because I hate MMM, I hate everything about MMM. I just want L.A. Knight to be L.A. Knight and be awesome the way he was in NXT.”
