Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls AJ Lee & Trent Beretta Confusing Him About Pokemon in WWE Promo Class

– On the latest edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. was joined by AEW President & CEO Tony Khan. During the discussion, Prinze recalled a WWE promo class featuring former WWE Superstar AJ Lee and AEW star Trent Beretta where they did a repetition acting exercise where they just went back and forth on the names of Pokemon.

Prinze didn’t understand that AJ and Trent were talking while naming Pokemon. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“It was my second stint at WWE and I’m just running, basically, an acting class. The same techniques we would do, just repetition. ‘Tony, it’s a pleasure to meet you,’ you’re locked into those words. ‘It’s a pleasure to meet me?’ We go back and forth until someone feels so stupid they have to change the line, whoever changes the line loses. Miz would kill at that kind of stuff. Trent was in there with AJ (Lee). They were going to do repetition. They did repetition, but it was Pokemon. I was too old, I didn’t know what Pokemon was. He goes, ‘Hey, that’s a sweet Raichu.’ She goes, ‘That’s a sweet Raichu?’ It’s going back and forth and I literally look over to Big Show [Paul Wight] and (Matt) Cardona and I went, ‘what the fuck is a Raichu?’ Big Show popped too loud. I go, ‘You guys, what are you talking about right now?’ They were literally going back and forth about a Pokemon, that was my introduction to Pokemon.”

Trent Beretta previously worked for WWE as a developmental talent, appearing in FCW, ECW, and NXT from 2007 to 2013.