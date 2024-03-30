Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Not Getting Along With Triple H in WWE

– During a recent edition of The Masked Man Show, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed his relationship with Triple H in WWE, and how they didn’t get along. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on his relationship with Triple H in WWE: “Hunter and I, we didn’t get on great when I worked there. I was the guy that did the Jeff Hardy to champion storyline, and he was not [for] that. And he was right. Jeff wasn’t in a position in his life to be the WWE World Champion in a publicly traded company, based on the life choices that Jeff was making at the time. … In hindsight, [Triple H] was right.”

Prinze on Triple H already having an aptitude for the creative side when he was there: “He wasn’t in a position to run creative, but should have been in that position all the way back then. Like he would walk into the writers room, in like two seconds, see everyone’s stories, go, ‘Oh, maybe try this, maybe try that.’ You can tell his influence now is heavy on the brand, and it’s so much better.”