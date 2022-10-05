Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals He Offered Bray Wyatt Contract for His New Startup Company

– During the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer revealed that he did indeed make an offer to former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (aka Windham Rotunda) to join his startup wrestling company. Last month, it was rumored that a startup company made an offer to Wyatt to sign with them. It was “heavily implied” but not outright stated to be Prinze’s new wrestling league that he is currently working on starting.

Prinze confirmed the report that it was him that made the offer to Wyatt. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Freddie Prinze on his new company he’s working on: “So I’m still moving forward. I have a finished script. I have two producers that are both interested in wanting to partner up with me on this. I don’t have a TV deal in place, but I am very close to that. It’s weird sharing dreams for two reasons; One, once you release the energy, it’s out there and it’s no longer within you. Then you have to find a new way to challenge yourself. Secondly, I hate announcing a deal before there is ink on paper because until there is ink on paper, your script is nothing, your federation is nothing, it’s just an idea. I have a script in place that people have been incredibly receptive to and I am working on filling out a roster. I have a female in place that a lot of people know and love.”

On his offer to Bray Wyatt: Everybody knows that I love Bray. It was basically reported that I was the one that made the offer, and sure, I’ll confirm that. I put out an offer there, and I think it’s a creative offer. Financially, I wouldn’t be able to compete with the WWE, but I’ve put other things in there that I think are important to Bray. I don’t think I’m going to get it as the weeks go on, but we’ll see. You never know. If I don’t, then I’ll shift gears again like I did the last time. It’s a speed bump in the road and I will find the next person and rework the story to make it for that. But whoever my main guy is, that’s who this is going to revolve around in the wrestling half of things.”

Currently, WWE is running a mystery “White Rabbit” angle that many believe will ultimately be revealed as Bray Wyatt returning to WWE.