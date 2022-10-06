– During the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed words that would anger former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Some fans are already aware that referring to a WWE title as a “belt” is a banned term around McMahon. However, Prinze revealed that McMahon also hated the word “strap” as well.

Prinze stated on “belt” being a taboo word around McMahon, “You weren’t even allowed to say ‘belt’ when Vince McMahon was running things. You had to say ‘title’ or ‘championship.’ I think those were the only two things you could say.”

Prinze continued that the word “strap” would also make McMahon angry. He added, “If you said ‘strap,’ oh, Vince would just go off, man. ‘Aw, godd*****, did he just say strap? Jesus Christ, promo s***.'” He went on, “He would go off on one word, and the rest of the promo would be dope, and he wouldn’t even hear it.”

