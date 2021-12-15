Freddie Prinze Jr Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him About Tag Team Wrestling

In the latest episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast (via Fightful), Freddie Prinze Jr spoke about wanting to focus on tag team wrestling when he worked for WWE and what Vince McMahon told him about it. Prinze was a writer for WWE in 2008.

He said: “I connected with Harry a lot and I really want to get him and TJ (Wilson) over. I worked hard to do it. I failed those boys. I never got over that. I failed The Usos too. Tag team wrestling is tough. I remember Vince, I was working so hard on building up a tag team division and Vince said, ‘Freddie, I gotta pay four guys for one fucking match.’ I kind of went, ‘Oh.’ I had never looked at it like that. It’s show business. I was in charge of the Colon Brothers, I named Primo, that was my name. It kind of changed my perspective on things and the way I approached storylines. I couldn’t pitch for as much anymore.“