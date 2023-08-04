Freddie Prinze Jr. Credits Ricky Starks’ Work On AEW Collision Promos

Speaking recently on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. took some time to express his appreciation for the promo work done by AEW’s Ricky Starks (per Wrestling Inc). Starks’ current rivalry with CM Punk has provided stage for the wrestler to create a compelling story and foster a strong resonance and connection with the audience, according to Prinze. You can find a few highlights and listen to the full podcast below.

On the impact of Starks’ recent performances: “The last two promos he did were as heel and ‘All about me’ as you can get, and the crowd was like, ‘Yo, we don’t give a shit, we freakin love you, Ricky. We don’t care if you cheat to win.’ This week, my man walked out in separated pearls around his neck. I hadn’t seen a babyface do that since Princess Diana, she was the last one with the guts to wear it. He came out in separated pearls, and didn’t get booed once. He has so much going for him right now. I hope the company sees this.”

On the synergy between Starks and Punk for their promo segments: “I think Punk’s in on that, and I give him props for that because he let Ricky go and really shine. And when you let that guy shine, he shines bright!”