Freddie Prinze Jr. Calls Ricky Starks the Best Heel in AEW Right Now

Freddie Prinze Jr. is a huge fan of what Ricky Starks has been doing in AEW as of late. Prinze weighed in on Starks’ heel work on the latest episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, calling Starks the best heel right now in the company. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Starks’ recent performances: “He calls himself ‘Absolute Ricky Starks,’ but I’m calling him ‘Goddamn Starks,’ baby. He walked out and had a purse/backpack on. Just that alone was heat and he was strutting with it. The son of a b**** is wearing the belt that he whipped the a** of Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat with… I will say this, this is the first week that he got some boos. It took whooping a 70-year-old man’s ass. Heel Ricky did a great job again. I think he’s the top heel on all of AEW right now. Granted, he’s gotten to be with CM Punk, he’s getting ‘A’ storylines, and he’s opening the show nearly every week, but I feel like he’s earned it at this point. Every time they’ve given him a little, he’s made a lot.”

On Starks making the most of what he has: “What was the Taz saying back in the day — ‘If you can turn chicken s*** into chicken salad.’ If you can do that, then you have a skill, and he did. So now they’re serving him up with better ingredients and look at the dishes he’s serving up. Every week he’s doing something real, real good. Some have been better than others, but he hasn’t had a bad episode of AEW Collision yet.”