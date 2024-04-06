wrestling / News
Freddie Prinze Jr Compares Sami Zayn & Chad Gable To Rocky Balboa & Apollo Creed
April 6, 2024 | Posted by
In the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie (via Wrestling Inc), Freddie Prinze Jr compared Sami Zayn and Chad Gable to Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed and predicted big things for Zayn. Here are highlights:
On the Zayn/Gable pairing: This has been a serious ‘yo, you’re in a fight’ and it was almost like Apollo Creed and Rocky. It’s like ‘what’s wrong with you man? If you don’t do this, you’re going to get killed out there,’ like it’s almost been that kind of a story.”
On Zayn’s future: “I bet you that Sami Zayn is the WWE World Champion in five years or less … I think he’s got another decade in this business before father time starts saying ‘why are you still doing this?'”
