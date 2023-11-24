Freddie Prinze Jr. Notes Sami Zayn’s Relatability as a Core Character Element

On a recent episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his view on Sami Zayn’s popularity and why the talent resonates with the fanbase so well (per Wrestling Inc). According to Prinze, Zayn’s character displayed a sympathetic role to which the audience could easily relate. You can find a few highlights and listen to the audience below.

On Zayn’s relatability as a performer: “Sami Zayn is so unique. He’s so representative of everyone in some way, shape or form. Anybody can relate to Sami Zayn at some level. And when he was in our living rooms every single week in The Bloodline, getting picked on and humiliated, there’s a large part of the wrestling world that could really relate to that I think. It endeared Sami to us even more, and when he finally got his comeuppance, it was as if everyone got their comeuppance. It was very Daniel Bryan-ish, except for Daniel Bryan, it was him winning the [WWE] Championship [at WrestleMania XXX]. With this, it was Sami winning his freedom.”

On the impact of seeing the character’s arc: “When he finally was just Sami and it felt like he let us in, then everybody loved him. He’s just become this sort of cornerstone to the company now,”