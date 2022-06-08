Freddie Prinze Jr. Says He Didn’t Care About Sneezing in Front of Vince McMahon

– During an Ask Me Anything edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer and actor Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the issue of sneezing in front of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon while he worked there. According to Prinze, he doesn’t recall sneezing in front of McMahon, but he didn’t really care if he did so anyway. He stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“I don’t think so. If I did, I didn’t care. I mean, it’s a normal thing. I know. I’ve heard all like the ‘ew, gross’ stories and all that. But he just plays it up, you know? He doesn’t like it, but who wants to get sneezed on, who wants to get sick? Nobody. But I think that’s been blown up more than it actually is. Or when I worked there — at one point it had been a real thing, but even he kind of played it up a little bit, at this point. But I never got in trouble for sneezing.”

As the story goes, Vince McMahon is not a fan of sneezing, and it’s usually a big deal if sneezes or someone else does it in front of him.