– During his latest Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. stated that he pitched a return for Cyber Sunday to Vince McMahon while in WWE. However, McMahon shot the idea down. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on Cyber Sunday: “Cyber Sunday was so sick to me because the fans got to pick who the guy in the ring, or the girl in the ring in this case, nowadays, was going to wrestle. And you were given three options, and the fans would vote, and your vote was legit. It was not a work. I’ve asked a million people about this in the company -– all three wrestlers would have to work out at least a beginning and end to what [their] match would be, and these wrestlers legit would have to do that.”

On pitching a return for Cyber Sunday to Vince McMahon: “I always loved Cyber Sunday as a kid. I even pitched to bring it back when I worked there, but Vince was like, ‘God d—, no. Gah, that was the s—.’ And so it didn’t happen, but yeah, that would be [what I would bring back to WWE].”