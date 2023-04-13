wrestling / News
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Seth Rollins Stormed Out at Post-WrestleMania WWE Raw
– As previously reported, footage of Seth Rollins having a discussion with production workers surfaced for the post-WrestleMania 39 edition of WWE Raw. The segment was a bit odd with Rollins coming out to lead his fans in a chorus of his entrance song, but there was a commercial break in the middle of it, and then Rollins left the ring. During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. and co-host Jeff Dye discussed the segment. Below are some highlights:
Jeff Dye on what he heard during the segment: “They played a commercial during his intro, and then we could kind of hear him having a freak-out on some … production people. He was going ‘Why is there a commercial?!’ You couldn’t really hear what he was saying. You could just tell he was mad.”
Freddie Prinze on Rollins asking the crew what was going on and getting upset: “He said, ‘What the hell is going on?!’ I saw that coming out of his mouth. I think he was more pissed than pissed at them. I think he was pissed when he went backstage at whoever did that. But if I was him, I would’ve been just as angry, and I thought the way he dealt with it was so hardcore and awesome. Instead of cutting a promo, he just throws the mic out of the ring and walked out — and walked out of the friggin’ show.
It should be noted that a later report by Fightful Select claimed that Seth Rollins’ segment was scripted to be the way it came off on TV. However, there were reportedly multiple last-minute changes and reworks to the show, which Vince McMahon was rumored to be in charge of.
Nothing confirmed but Seth Rollins’ segment may have been changed when he was in the ring. pic.twitter.com/AaSEf5AjO4
— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 4, 2023
