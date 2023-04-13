– As previously reported, footage of Seth Rollins having a discussion with production workers surfaced for the post-WrestleMania 39 edition of WWE Raw. The segment was a bit odd with Rollins coming out to lead his fans in a chorus of his entrance song, but there was a commercial break in the middle of it, and then Rollins left the ring. During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. and co-host Jeff Dye discussed the segment. Below are some highlights:

Jeff Dye on what he heard during the segment: “They played a commercial during his intro, and then we could kind of hear him having a freak-out on some … production people. He was going ‘Why is there a commercial?!’ You couldn’t really hear what he was saying. You could just tell he was mad.”

Freddie Prinze on Rollins asking the crew what was going on and getting upset: “He said, ‘What the hell is going on?!’ I saw that coming out of his mouth. I think he was more pissed than pissed at them. I think he was pissed when he went backstage at whoever did that. But if I was him, I would’ve been just as angry, and I thought the way he dealt with it was so hardcore and awesome. Instead of cutting a promo, he just throws the mic out of the ring and walked out — and walked out of the friggin’ show.

It should be noted that a later report by Fightful Select claimed that Seth Rollins’ segment was scripted to be the way it came off on TV. However, there were reportedly multiple last-minute changes and reworks to the show, which Vince McMahon was rumored to be in charge of.