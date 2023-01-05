Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE NXT TV Is ‘Absolute Garbage’

– During the latest edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed he’s not a fan of the WWE NXT TV show at the moment, calling it “absolute garbage.” You can read more of Prinze’s thoughts on NXT below (via Fightful):

“I promise you this, sir, I have AXS TV. I have that channel, so I don’t need YouTube, and you have my word I will watch. I know this, it’s gonna be better than NXT because ain’t nothin’ in the world worse than that goddamn show. I’ve given it a chance. Like once every six weeks, I watch a little bit, and it is absolute garbage. It went from my favorite promotion, when it was black and gold, to unwatchable. Un-watch-able. Like a local theater production. the last two times I’ve tried, it was terrible.”