Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks Seth Rollins Can Make WWE’s Newest Title “Mean Something”

While the new World Heavyweight Championship title certainly has not been immune to criticism since its launch, Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks the current bearer of the belt has a chance to elevate the title. Speaking recently on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins’ approach to the title and his in-ring credentials that could see him through to making the World Heavyweight Championship a title of significance within the industry (per Wrestling Inc). You can find a few highlights from Prinze and listen to the complete podcast below.

On what Rollins could accomplish with the title: “They’re giving it to someone that’s somewhere in between the hardest working man in show business and the most technically proficient. I’m not saying he’s 100 percent either one of those, but he’s the sort of hybrid version of both, right? He knows all the moves, he makes people look great, and he makes himself look great. If he can make that belt mean something, and I think he can, then don’t worry about how many times a month he defends it, because then when the heel eventually goes over, the heel will be like, ‘Yeah, that open challenge crap is dead! I’m never defending this unless I absolutely have to,’ and then we can get a babyface story to come after.”

On Rollins’ apparent intent to defend the belt on the regular: “A lot of people are saying that diminishes the title, but I haven’t heard a Seth Rollins boo in over two years. I think it can work if you give it a chance.”