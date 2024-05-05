– During a recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. critiqued the current AEW angle with The Elite, and how they took Tony Khan out of commission. Prinze Jr. expressed his confusion on how Khan is still able to book matches right now with The Elite seemingly taking over the show.

Prinze Jr. said on the angle (via WrestlingInc.com), “Why is Tony Khan making decisions right now? Shouldn’t he be — if they’re (The Elite) taking over the show — it should’ve been the EVPs making that match and not Tony. Or why haven’t they been fired if he’s okay enough to book a match? He’s okay enough to go, ‘Yo, you’re gonna assault me in the ring, you’re suspended.’ Or fired or whatever it is.”