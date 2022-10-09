– During the latest edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. predicted that Finn Balor will win the I Quit Match tonight against Edge at WWE Extreme Rules. Prinze expects The Judgment Day stable to help Balor win the match tonight. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on Edge vs. The Judgment Day: “This story with Edge and Judgment Day has been great. It was not the original story because it got rushed due to injuries and things like that. They fixed it on the fly. I’m totally into it. I think eventually you’re going to get to Edge vs. Damian Priest in some sort of huge blow off match. I think this is going to be the build up to that. However, I think Finn Balor’s going to win this match, and here’s how he’s going to do it.”

On not wanting to hear Edge say he quits: “No one on earth wants to hear Edge say the words, ‘I quit.’ No one wants to hear that. And if you do, I don’t know if you’d even believe it.”

WWE Extreme Rules is happening right now. You can check out 411’s live play-by-play coverage RIGHT HERE.