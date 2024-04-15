Freddie Prinze Jr. Shares the One Area WWE Is Lacking

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about today’s WWE era under Triple H during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On the product: “Everything’s changing — it’s the ‘Triple H Era.’ We’ve really seen that over the last few weeks in the stories that they’ve been telling. Everybody’s getting a story now. … That has not [always] been the case, alright? Legado [Del Fantasma] and LWO would just be having matches. They wouldn’t be getting designated backstage segments, where they’re talking about the reason why they’re fighting.”

On where WWE has lacked: “The only places where they’ve dropped the ball a little is on getting talent,” Prinze continued. “I think not getting Will Ospreay was a mistake, but outside of that, man — I can’t say enough good things about where wrestling is going.”