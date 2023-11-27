wrestling / News
Freddie Prinze Jr Says Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page Was The Grossest Match He’s Ever Seen
In the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie (via Wrestling Inc), Freddie Prinze Jr weighed in on the Texas Deathmatch between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear. He called it the grossest match he’s ever seen.
He said: “Swerve Strickland and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page… this is the grossest match I’ve ever seen in my life. Swerve Strickland was bleeding so much it looked like the blood was neon. It looked like anime… If there was a bucket and it was measured in gallons, it must have been a half gallon of blood. A pint of blood. It’s crazy. I wanted it to be my match of the night because the story they told in the ring was amazing. But it was so much blood, and I’m so much softer than I used to be. I can’t hack it, I can’t hack it.“
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Involved In CM Punk’s Return, Raw Being Rewritten
- Latest On CM Punk’s WWE Return: Who Knew About Deal, Punk Expected At Raw, Note On Upset Talent, More
- Seth Rollins Held Back From Confronting CM Punk After WWE Survivor Series
- Drew McIntyre ‘Stormed Out’ of Arena Following WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series