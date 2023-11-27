Freddie Prinze Jr Says Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page Was The Grossest Match He’s Ever Seen

In the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie (via Wrestling Inc), Freddie Prinze Jr weighed in on the Texas Deathmatch between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear. He called it the grossest match he’s ever seen.

He said: “Swerve Strickland and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page… this is the grossest match I’ve ever seen in my life. Swerve Strickland was bleeding so much it looked like the blood was neon. It looked like anime… If there was a bucket and it was measured in gallons, it must have been a half gallon of blood. A pint of blood. It’s crazy. I wanted it to be my match of the night because the story they told in the ring was amazing. But it was so much blood, and I’m so much softer than I used to be. I can’t hack it, I can’t hack it.“