Freddie Prinze Jr. Takes Pride in His Refusal to Watch WWE Crown Jewel

– During a recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that he refused to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The event as held earlier this month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Prinze said on the event (via WrestlingInc.com, “I say the following with pride; I did not watch a single minute of the Crown Jewel, and my life is so much better for it. Even if it was great, I do not believe in it. I think it is a goofy pay-per-view.”

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 was headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Reigns retained his title against Paul.