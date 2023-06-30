Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks The Usos’ Storyline Work Has Been “Just Awesome”

On a recent episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. took some time to commend The Usos on their performance within The Bloodline’s narrative arc (via Wrestling Inc). Prinze praised the duo for their talent as wrestlers as well as their facility on the microphone. You can find a few highlights and listen to the complete podcast for more details below.

On The Usos level of talent as seen recently: “These two dudes, these twin brothers have surpassed any and all expectations that the company has had for them. And they’ve always been able to wrestle their asses off.”

On the caliber of story they have contributed to The Bloodline: “I can’t say enough good things about these dudes. It’s just awesome that they were able to pull this story off. Without them being as talented as they are, this thing falls apart … And in this case, every single son of a bitch in the story can talk.”