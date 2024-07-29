Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks WWE Has Done Everything Nearly Perfect With Rhea Ripley

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about the feud between Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley heading into SummerSlam this Saturday during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy (per Wrestling Inc).

The former WWE creative writer praised the company for what they’ve been able to do with Ripley.

“They have done damn near everything perfect with Rhea Ripley, and Rhea Ripley has taken advantage of every single moment. At the end of the day, only one person can get you over and that is you. The company can give you the opportunity, the creative can give you the stories, the other wrestler can make you look great, but at the end of the day, it’s on you, the wrestler to execute … to have her on the microphone and as a part of the show again was just a shot in the arm, not just for the WWE roster, but for the fans to get to see their ‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley once again.”