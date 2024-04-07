Freddie Prinze Jr. Shares His Thoughts On The Rock’s WWE Return

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently weighed in on The Rock’s return in the lead-up to WrestleMania. The Great One joined forces with Roman Reigns in the Bloodline to oppose Cody Rhodes, and teamed with Reigns to defeat Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 night one. Prinze shared his thoughts on Rock’s return on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On The Rock’s return: “It has been a really damn good story. I don’t want to say it’s better than the Sami Zayn-Bloodline storyline, because it’s so different, it’s hard to compare the two; it’s like comparing dessert to dinner.”

On Rock standing in Rhodes’ way at WrestleMania: “I feel like all this stuff has to be the ultimate obstacles put in place in order for Cody to overcome them and reach the top of the mountain.”