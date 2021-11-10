Freddie Prinze Jr To Launch His Own Wrestling Podcast, Xavier Woods Will Be His First Guest

In an interview with People, Freddie Prinze Jr revealed that he is launching his own wrestling podcast and Xavier Woods will be the first guest. The podcast, which launches on November 17, is called WWFreddie – Wrestling With Freddie. New episodes will debut every Wednesday. Here are highlights:

On bonding with his grandmother over wrestling and her taking him to events: “My grandma, rest her soul, she took it pretty seriously. She’s a Puerto Rican woman and wrestling’s no joke down there. She used to have me do wrestling moves off the couch and smash pillows to try and do it like the Luchadores used to do, and I had tons of fun. They put a cage around the ring. I thought it was a steel cage match, and she said, ‘No, that’s to keep the wrestlers safe from us because the fans are so crazy.’ It was a trip.”

On writing promos for wrestlers in WWE: “I was doing some really good promo work for them, which you would call monologues. I just wrote a lot of the lines that no director ever let me say, and it worked out really well for wrestlers. So I kind of molded from that into kind of an acting coach and helping them develop their own monologues or promos and helping them break down other people’s dialogue or, best case scenario, teaching them how to write for themselves to sort of take that third voice out of the equation.”

On having Xavier Woods on his podcast: “I love him to death. He’s a brother. I’d lie for him in court. If he needed to get out of the country, I’d get him $100,000 and a plane ticket in under an hour. That’s how much I love the guy.”