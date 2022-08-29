Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Triple H’s Comments About CM Punk: ‘He Was Right’

Freddie Prinze Jr. was present for CM Punk’s time in WWE, and he recently recalled comments by Triple H about Punk that he says were “right” in retrospect. On the latest Wrestling With Freddie, Prinze talked about the reports of Punk having issues backstage in AEW and recalled that Triple H had what he now considers an accurate assessment of Punk.

“[Punk] wasn’t loved at WWE and not all of it was his fault,” former Prinze said (per Wrestling Inc). “Punk hated John Cena, not hated him, but hated what he represented, right, and that’s that what the company was behind. And I remember one time Hunter saying, ‘As different as they are, the reason he hates John Cena so much is because he knows if he was in that same spot he would act in the exact same way.’ … To hear the rumblings of AEW basically saying he’s acting the way John Cena did back then it’s just like, d**n near everything I disagreed with Hunter on, he was right. He just knows.”

Punk was WWE Champion from November 2011 through January 2013, during the time of Prinze’s second stint with the company.