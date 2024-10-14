Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Triple H Wanted Two-Hour Raws For a Long Time

Freddie Prinze Jr. says that Triple H wanted WWE Raw to be at two hours back when he was with the company. Raw is currently at a two-hour format for the rest of the year as it closes out its run on USA Network before going to Netflix in January. Prinze spoke about the matter on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, noting that he recalled the now-WWE creative head wanting it back in 2007.

“This is something that Triple H wanted for a very long time,” Prinze said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “He wanted it, or mentioned it, when I was there, so at least that long. 2007 was the first time I heard him say Raw would be better if it was two hours.”

It is unclear as of yet what length Raw will be when it premieres on Netflix.