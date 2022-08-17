Freddie Prinze Jr. Views Kevin Owens as the Top Guy on WWE Raw

– During the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. praised the recent Raw return of Kevin Owens, and he sees Kevin Owens as the top main face or heel of Monday Night Raw. Prinze also explained how Owens is “back” to the way he used to be when he first debuted on the main roster and feuded with John Cena. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on seeing Kevin Owens as the top heel: “Kevin Owens is going to be the main face or heel, I don’t care, on Monday Night Raw, whether anyone likes it or not. I saw video of him at a house show with Roman Reigns, and he’s holding Roman Reigns in a chinlock on the ground, talking trash to a fan. A fan is talking trash to him, so he goes in on the fan and starts talking about how much money he makes per week, compared to how much this man heckling him is making. And he does it in this way that’s just obnoxious enough that you know ‘Hey man, he’s doing the heel.’ He’s not this insecure prick who’s breaking character and getting upset with the fan.”

Prinze Jr. on why Kevin Owens makes you watch and how Vince McMahon viewed him: “This is a guy that will make you watch. When he came up to Monday Night Raw, annihilated John Cena, did his own finisher to him, and did the ‘You can’t see me,’ I was like ‘Oh god. They figured it out. Wrestling’s going to be great again.’ And then Vince was like ‘Nope. That guy’s not buff. That’s over.’ And now I feel like it’s coming back, ten years later … Kevin Owens is back.”

Prinze on why Owens should be on both Raw and SmackDown: “I would put him on both shows if you could. I think he’s cash money.”

Owens faced Drew McIntyre in a singles match last Monday on Raw. McIntyre won via disqualification after The Usos interfered.