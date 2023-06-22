– During his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that Vince McMahon would like to prank his broadcast network partners during the WWE Draft. Prinze referenced that the moment with Cena being drafted to SmackDown during the 2011 WWE Draft was actually a prank by McMahon. Ultimately, Cena was “reacquired” by Raw before the draft was ove. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on how Vince McMahon would mess with TV networks: “Vince would mess with them. On the draft one year he drafted John Cena, which was the only ratings that Monday Night Raw would get, he drafted him to Friday Night SmackDown, and USA freaked out and started calling.”

On how this delegitimizes the draft: “It delegitimizes the entire draft process that they do every year. Like that could actually happen ‘No, we want him, no we want him,’ just every draft pick, and he did it just to screw with the people.”