– On the latest edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. expressed his thoughts on the current MJF and Adam Cole storyline in AEW, how Cole potentially turning heel on MJF could work. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on Adam Cole possibly turning on MJF: “But I’m wondering if we’ve had this story all wrong, and the end of this story is Adam Cole turning heel on Max, and after the segment last week, I feel like that’s the direction it’s going to go — and not because of the Roderick Strong stuff, which is really fun, when he called him a bland bi*ch, and Roderick Strong’s like, ‘I’m not a bland bi*ch.’ That was great, dude. He oversold the sh*t out of it.”

On why an Adam Cole heel turn makes sense: “But, anyway, they’re talking about Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions, and Adam Cole is selling him hard, ‘Yo, man, we could do this. We’re going to have two matches on one night at Wembley freaking stadium,'” said Freddie Prinze Jr. “He’s selling him hard, and Max is like, ‘Dude, what are you talking about? Two matches,’ and he’s like, ‘Let’s do it, let’s do it.’ The only reason — ’cause him wanting to have these titles ’cause he’s never had ’em is bulls*t storyline-wise. I think he’s doing it to tire Max out, I think you’re going to Max be the one that gets the beatdown, and Adam Cole be the heater.”

MJF will defend his AEW World Title against Adam Cole at AEW All In on Sunday, August 27. In the opening pre-show match, Cole and MJF will first challenge Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team Titles. The event will be held at Wembley Stadium in London and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.