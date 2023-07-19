Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why WWE Won’t Do Deathmatches, Says His Promotion Will Have Them

WWE doesn’t deal in deathmatches, and Freddie Prinze Jr. recently talked about why that’s the case. The actor and former WWE writer recently spoke about deathmatches on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast and said that while they’ll never happen in WWE, he will have a deathmatch-style bout in his own long-planned promotion. You can see highlights from the discussion below, per Wrestling Inc:

On whether WWE would ever do deathmatches: “I guarantee you it wouldn’t even be up for debate if you brought it up as a writer in the creative room, they wouldn’t even let you bring it to Vince. They’re too scared of that with stockholders. You can blame them for it or you can understand that that’s just the way it is for it to be as successful as its become.”

On planning to have a deathmatch in his promotion: “For my own [promotion] — based on, like the style it is — there will definitely be a death match. I know I’ve said that there wouldn’t be, but just the style that it’s gonna be, there will be. It’ll just be hard. But I know how much people love those. You’re seeing the literal sacrifice of an artist you like right in front of you, just for you. And that means a lot. Even when there’s no TV cameras and these men and women are still willing to do that, for you. For an experience that 60 people will see, 1,000 people will see, 2,000 people will see, 500 people will see, but they’re still willing to bleed, sweat, cry all on that canvas they call a ring.”