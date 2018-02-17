Various News: Free 2009 Elimination Chamber Match, MMA Fighter Hits A Superkick, Fans Polled On Braun Strowman

– WWE has released a free elimination chamber match from No Way Out 2009, featuring John Cena vs. Edge vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Chris Jericho vs. Mike Knox vs. Kane.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which Winter Olympics event they want Braun Strowman to crash. The winner was hockey with 36%), followed by figure skating (25%), curling (17%), bobsled (10%), snowboarding (9%) and alpine skating (4%).

– MMA fighter Kevin Wirth hit opponent Isaiah Gutierrez with a superkick at LFA 33 on AXS TV last night.