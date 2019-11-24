WWE News: Free Match Featuring Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, Lacey Evans On Coaching Special Olympics Team, Sasha Banks Has Meet and Greet

– WWE has released a free match from last year’s Survivor Series featuring Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey.

– WWE superstars took part as honorary coaches at a Special Olympics basketball game. Lacey Evans commented on Instagram about it.

She wrote: “Yesterday I got to help coach a basketball game at a school that was specifically made for children with special needs!

It didnt occur to me how left out, singled out or alone children in their situation must feel untill they said how much they just want to be included and compete and do all the things everyone else does. You should have saw the way these kids walk around this school….they run this school. Sports teams, full cheerleading team with routine at half time!! It was incredible. I love what the special Olympics and everyone who helps make such a big difference for these babies. ❤⛹️‍♀️⛹️‍♂️ And my team won! 😊🤗 @specialolympics

– Sasha Banks had a meet and greet for Cricket Wireless, and you can see photos below.