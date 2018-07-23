Various News: Free Match From Impact Featuring Samoa Joe And Sting, Ring Warriors To Announce TV Deal

– Impact Wrestling has released a free match from TNA Sacrifice 2006 featuring Samoa Joe & Sting vs. Scott Steiner & Jeff Jarrett.

– Ring Warriors has announced that they will announce their national TV deal tonight on Facebook live.

The announcement reads: “Please join Ring Warriors play-by-play announcer Blake Chadwick on Facebook Live (http://www.fb.com/ringwarriors) Monday night, July 23, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, for a major announcement regarding Ring Warriors wrestling. Blake will be joined by members of the Ring Warriors executive staff to reveal the national TV broadcast outlet for the Ring Warriors weekly TV series starting this September. Chief Operations Officer Howard Brody called tonight’s announcement a “game changer.