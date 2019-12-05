wrestling / News

Free Tier of WWE Network Believed To Be Launching Next Week

December 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Network - Flashback Friday Survivor Series

PWInsider reports that the first tier of the new WWE Network, which will be free for everyone, is expected to launch in the next week. WWE is currently finishing beta testing and is planning to release it as soon as possible. It has been in development for a long time.

WWE Network

