Freedom Pro Wrestling Files To Trademark Several Old WWE, WCW and ECW PPV Names

PWInsider reports that Freedom Pro Wrestling has filed to trademark several old PPV names from WWE, WCW and ECW, as well as a term that Jeff Jarrett used to use.

The event names include Mind Games (a WWF PPV in 1996)

Guilty as Charged (an ECW PPV)

Souled Out (a WCW PPV)

The Big Bang (a rumored WCW PPV that never happened)

They also filed to trademark King of the Mountain, The Next Best Thing and The Revolution Will Be Streamed.

The trademarks are for: “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of live performances by professional and amateur wrestlers and sports entertainers; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of wrestling and sports entertainment events; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

Finally, they applied to trademark the term ‘Slapnuts’, an insult Jeff Jarrett used, for “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”