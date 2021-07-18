wrestling / News
Freedom Pro Wrestling Files Trademarks For Former ECW Event Names
Freedom Pro Wrestling is looking to make use of a couple of old ECW show names, filing a trademark for them recently. PWINsider reports that the Minnesota-based company filed on Jul13th to register Summer Sizzler and Three-Way Dance on July 13th.
ECW Super Summer Sizzler Spectacular took place in 1993, while ECW Three Way Dance happened in 1995. The trademark filings read as follows:
“Entertainment in the nature of live performances by professional and amateur wrestlers and sports entertainers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of wrestling and sports entertainment events; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling and sports entertainment events; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”
