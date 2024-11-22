wrestling / News

Freedom Ramsay Announced As Latest WWE ID Prospect

November 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE ID Logo, Rob Van Dam Image Credit: WWE

The latest WWE ID prospect was revealed during City Championship Wrestling’s “The 127th Episode Spectacular” event yesterday. The prospect is Freedom Ramsay. In addition to CCW, Ramsay has also wrestled for CIW and will soon debut for AAW tonight.

