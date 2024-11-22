Freedom Ramsay Announced As Latest WWE ID Prospect

The latest WWE ID prospect was revealed during City Championship Wrestling’s “The 127th Episode Spectacular” event yesterday. The prospect is Freedom Ramsay. In addition to CCW, Ramsay has also wrestled for CIW and will soon debut for AAW tonight.

CONGRATULATIONS 🍾 🎈 🎉 🎊 to latest recipient of a WWE ID Contract, City Championship Wrestling’s own FREEDOM RAMSEY! (pictured, left to right) Former promoter of CCW, Paul Bowser. WWE ID recipient, Freedom Ramsey. Current CCW Commissioner, Christopher Moore. Who will be the… pic.twitter.com/G1MqsnNISA — City Championship Wrestling (@CityCW1) November 22, 2024