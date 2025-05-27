Freedom Ramsey Announces Exit From WWE ID Program

– Wrestler Freedom Ramsey announced yesterday (May 26) via social media that he’s no longer part of the WWE ID program.

Freedom Ramsey stated on announcement, “This did not happen publicly. Some things are meant to be handled behind closed doors. I just wanted to keep it real with the fans who have supported me from Day 1, whether it was in small gyms or the bright lights.” He continued, “WWE has always been a dream of mine. It changed me. Wrestling on WWE EVOLVE, training at the Performance Center, just meeting everybody I used to see on TV. I learned, I grew, I developed. Now, a new chapter begins, and I’m not sure what that looks like yet, but I’m going to go come into it with the same hunger that I did when I started professional wrestling.”

You can view the statement he released regarding his WWE ID status below: