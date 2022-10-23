Freelance Don’t Look Under The Ring Full Results 10.21.2022: Freelance World Tag Team Championship, Legacy Championship, & More

The Don’t Look Under The Ring event was held by Freelance Wrestling on October 21 in Chicago, IL. You can find the full results (per Cagematch) and several highlights below.

*Storm Grayson def. Dan The Dad & Darius Latrell & GPA & Laynie Luck & Sorta Incredible Iverson

*Robert Anthony def. Chico Suave

*Trevor Outlaw def. Matt Knicks

*Two Out Of Three Falls: Kylie Rae def. Alfonso Gonzalez

*Project MONIX def. Shazza McKenzie

*Freelance Legacy Championship: Bryan Keith def. Effy

*Freelance World Tag Team Championship: Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne