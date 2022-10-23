wrestling / News
Freelance Don’t Look Under The Ring Full Results 10.21.2022: Freelance World Tag Team Championship, Legacy Championship, & More
The Don’t Look Under The Ring event was held by Freelance Wrestling on October 21 in Chicago, IL. You can find the full results (per Cagematch) and several highlights below.
*Storm Grayson def. Dan The Dad & Darius Latrell & GPA & Laynie Luck & Sorta Incredible Iverson
*Robert Anthony def. Chico Suave
*Trevor Outlaw def. Matt Knicks
*Two Out Of Three Falls: Kylie Rae def. Alfonso Gonzalez
*Project MONIX def. Shazza McKenzie
*Freelance Legacy Championship: Bryan Keith def. Effy
*Freelance World Tag Team Championship: Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne
They say this is the hardest part of the ring.@EFFYlives @bountykeith @FreelanceWres #FreelanceDontLook pic.twitter.com/sVe8EhP96t
— Rylie’s home in Chicago! 🔜 Surgery 😨 (@darkpanictwitch) October 22, 2022
This is certainly one way to work your opponent’s chest.@EFFYlives @bountykeith @FreelanceWres #FreelanceDontLook pic.twitter.com/mn9oaLY6qC
— Rylie’s home in Chicago! 🔜 Surgery 😨 (@darkpanictwitch) October 22, 2022
Running catching sideslam by @TheJordanOIiver to @August_Matthewz #FreelanceDontLook | @FreelanceWres #freelancebanter #Freelancewrestling @indiewrestling
Full show available now on https://t.co/UxvaTMWW8G pic.twitter.com/xygZ8EXrqd
— WWU Clips (@W_W_U_Clips) October 22, 2022
.@thenickwayne is a beast!@DaveyBang #FreelanceDontLook | @FreelanceWres #freelancebanter #Freelancewrestling @indiewrestling
Full show available now on https://t.co/UxvaTNdZaG pic.twitter.com/mWGHMuzBne
— WWU Clips (@W_W_U_Clips) October 22, 2022
I've heard of people being ghosted while in Logan Square but this is something completely different.@GPAthinks @LaynieLuck @OneManDynasty_ @FreelanceWres #FreelanceDontLook pic.twitter.com/431gmowytJ
— Cheapheat Spotfest (@NathynwithaY) October 22, 2022