Freelance Wrestling It’s Trevtember PHUQRS Complete Results 09.23.2022: World Championship, Tag Team Championship, Legacy Championship, & More

September 24, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Freelance Wrestling

Freelance Wrestling held the It’s Trevtember PHUQRS event on September 23 in Chicago, IL. You can see the full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and some highlights below.

*Alfonso Gonzalez def. Acid Jaz & Chico Suave & Craig Mitchell & Darin Corbin & Guerrera De Brisenas

*Storm Grayson def. Big Damo

*Pick N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) def. Sky’s The Limit (Sabin Gauge & Xavier Sky)

*Freelance Legacy Championship: Bryan Keith def. Myron Reed

*Project MONIX def. Tre Lamar

*Freelance World Tag Team Championships: Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

*Freelance World Championship: Robert Anthony def. Calvin Tankman

