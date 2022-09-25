wrestling / News
Freelance Wrestling It’s Trevtember PHUQRS Complete Results 09.23.2022: World Championship, Tag Team Championship, Legacy Championship, & More
Freelance Wrestling held the It’s Trevtember PHUQRS event on September 23 in Chicago, IL. You can see the full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and some highlights below.
*Alfonso Gonzalez def. Acid Jaz & Chico Suave & Craig Mitchell & Darin Corbin & Guerrera De Brisenas
*Storm Grayson def. Big Damo
*Pick N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) def. Sky’s The Limit (Sabin Gauge & Xavier Sky)
*Freelance Legacy Championship: Bryan Keith def. Myron Reed
*Project MONIX def. Tre Lamar
*Freelance World Tag Team Championships: Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)
*Freelance World Championship: Robert Anthony def. Calvin Tankman
USHIGAROSHI FROM BK!! #FreelancePhuqrs pic.twitter.com/FWSaVajZbU
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 24, 2022
Here's another viewpoint. @bountykeith
Vs @TheBadReed was pretty rad! #FreelancePhuqrs pic.twitter.com/cMd1XuoDlV
— Nathyn With A Y (aka Cheapheat Spotfest) (@NathynwithaY) September 24, 2022
Torture Rack spin out powerbomb from Craig Mitchell!! #FreelancePhuqrs pic.twitter.com/OOoV5xmYBK
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 24, 2022
Butterfly Suplex followed by a Brainbuster from Tre Lamar!! #FreelancePhuqrs pic.twitter.com/SocaLIsKyo
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 24, 2022
Chokebomb/Elbow Drop combo from Big Damo! #FreelancePhuqrs pic.twitter.com/D5X6J9oyYc
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 24, 2022
Workhorsemen back in Freelance for a match against the Bang Bros! So pumped for this one #FreelancePhuqrs pic.twitter.com/gr5mdD6vAm
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 24, 2022
