Freelance Underground Back To Church Street Part Brew Quick Results 6.19.21

– Freelance Underground held its Back to Church Street Part Brew event last night at the Church Street Brewing Company in Itasca, Illinois. The event was streamed on IWTV. Here are the Freelance Underground results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Storm Grayson beat JJ Garrett.

* Dan The Dad beat Darius Latrell and Trevor Outlaw.

* Kayla Kassidy beat Blair Onyx.

* Kylie Rae beat Angel Escalera.

* Koda Hernandez beat Acid Jaz.

* FU Independent Championship: Laynie Luck (c) beat Billie Starkz.

* The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. The Brothers Of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown) and Hysteria (Cole Radrick & Sage Philips)

* FU Heavyweight Championship: GPA (c) beat Calvin Tankman.