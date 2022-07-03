wrestling / News

Freelance Underground Blaze Of Glory Results: Calvin Tankman Defends Heavyweight Title, More

July 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Freelance Underground Blaze of Glory Image Credit: Freelance Underground

Freelance Underground held its latest event Blaze of Glory on Saturday night featuring Calvin Tankman defending the company’s title and more. You can see the results below from the event, which took place in Jiolet, Illinois and aired on IWTV, per Cagematch:

* FU Independent Championship Match: Storm Grayson def. GPA

* Mojo McQueen def. Alfonso Gonzalez

* Billie Starkz def. Katalina Perez

* FU Tag Team Championships Match: The Brothers Of Funstruction def. Pick N Pop and Joey Marx & Mason Conrad

* Project MONIX def. Davey Bang

* Joe Alonzo def. August Matthews and Gunner Brave

* Laynie Luck def. Sandra Moone

* FU Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman def. Shane Mercer

