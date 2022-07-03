wrestling / News
Freelance Underground Blaze Of Glory Results: Calvin Tankman Defends Heavyweight Title, More
Freelance Underground held its latest event Blaze of Glory on Saturday night featuring Calvin Tankman defending the company’s title and more. You can see the results below from the event, which took place in Jiolet, Illinois and aired on IWTV, per Cagematch:
* FU Independent Championship Match: Storm Grayson def. GPA
.@stormgraysonPW vs @GPAthinks at @FreelanceUndrgd #FUBlazeOfGlory #celebrateprowrestling pic.twitter.com/zgOViNjYvE
— Wrestling Videos by Beauty Beatdown (@BeautyxBeatdown) July 3, 2022
* Mojo McQueen def. Alfonso Gonzalez
* Billie Starkz def. Katalina Perez
* FU Tag Team Championships Match: The Brothers Of Funstruction def. Pick N Pop and Joey Marx & Mason Conrad
.@OneManDynasty_ at @FreelanceUndrgd Blaze of Glory #FUBlazeOfGlory #celebrateprowrestling #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/6ixkhQISzf
— Wrestling Videos by Beauty Beatdown (@BeautyxBeatdown) July 3, 2022
* Project MONIX def. Davey Bang
* Joe Alonzo def. August Matthews and Gunner Brave
* Laynie Luck def. Sandra Moone
* FU Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman def. Shane Mercer
