Freelance Underground Breaking the Chains Results: Independent Title Defended In Main Event

Freelance Underground’s Breaking the Chains show took place on Saturday night with a title match in the main event and more. You can see the results below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Cole Radrick def. Koda Hernandez

* Project MONIX def. Aaron Payne

* Matt Knicks def. Chico Suave

* FU Tag Team Championships Match: The Brothers Of Funstruction def. The Philly Marino Experience

* JJ Garrett def. August Matthews

* Manny Cortez & Torero def. The Bitcoin Boiz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery)

* Skye Blue def. GPA

* FU Independent Championship Match: Storm Grayson def. Laynie Luck