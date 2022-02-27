wrestling / News
Freelance Underground Breaking the Chains Results: Independent Title Defended In Main Event
Freelance Underground’s Breaking the Chains show took place on Saturday night with a title match in the main event and more. You can see the results below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Cole Radrick def. Koda Hernandez
slick moves by @KodaPrince100@ColeRadrick @FreelanceUndrgd pic.twitter.com/Vycd4paTvE
— Ryan Mears (@Ryan_Mears) February 27, 2022
* Project MONIX def. Aaron Payne
* Matt Knicks def. Chico Suave
* FU Tag Team Championships Match: The Brothers Of Funstruction def. The Philly Marino Experience
* JJ Garrett def. August Matthews
Yooo!! This @August_Matthewz vs @JJGARRETT94 match is 🔥🔥🔥 #FUChains @FreelanceUndrgd pic.twitter.com/2MLV3gBxC1
— Enrique Moreno (@Hypnotize62) February 27, 2022
* Manny Cortez & Torero def. The Bitcoin Boiz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery)
* Skye Blue def. GPA
Superkick outta nowhere from @Skyebyee! 💥#FUChains @FreelanceUndrgd
➡️ : @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/IWjagQ7suG
— ✨ 𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦 ✨ (@TheKamDreesen) February 27, 2022
* FU Independent Championship Match: Storm Grayson def. Laynie Luck
WHAT A TORNADO DDT!! 👀👀@LaynieLuck #FUChains @FreelanceUndrgd
➡️ : @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/C6STHsVJo8
— ✨ 𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦 ✨ (@TheKamDreesen) February 27, 2022
