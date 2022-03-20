wrestling / News
Freelance Underground Double Back Results 3.19.22: Calvin Tankman, Alan Angels in Action
– Freelance Underground: Double Back was held on Friday, March 19 at Cantigny Post 367 VFW in Joliet, Illinois. It aired live on IWTV. Below are some results from the wrestling event, courtesy of Fightful:
* Kayla Kassidy beat Matt Knicks.
* Shane Mercer beat Alfonso Gonzalez.
* Project MONIX beat Joey Marx.
* The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) beat Atomico Jr. & Golden Dragon and Pick N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez.
* Laynie Luck beat Angel Escalera.
* JJ Garrett beat Gunner Brave.
* Freelance Underground Independent Championship: Storm Grayson (C) beat Alan Angels to retain the title.
* FUW Heavyweight Championship: Calvin Tankman (C) beat GPA in order to retain the title.
Now On Demand@FreelanceUndrgd #FUDouble!@CalvinTankman v @GPAthinks@theirondemon v @TheAlfonsoG@stormgraysonPW v @Alan_V_Angels@LaynieLuck v @El_SazonAngel@JJGARRETT94 v @Gunner_Brave@TheMattKnicks v @kayla_kassidy
+ @ProjectMonix & more!https://t.co/RIEFX3nUQA pic.twitter.com/8uCUoN2fuS
— IWTV (@indiewrestling) March 20, 2022
Windy City Slam covered @FreelanceUndrgd “Double Back” in Joliet on Saturday night. Here are some pics w/@CalvinTankman, @GPAthinks, @stormgraysonPW, @Alan_V_Angels, @JJGARRETT94, @Gunner_Brave, @ProjectMonix & Joey Marx
📸: @MikePankow/@WindyCitySlam#indiewrestling #FUDouble pic.twitter.com/f6RqyE4gCZ
— Windy City Slam (@WindyCitySlam) March 20, 2022
