wrestling / News
Freelance Underground No Place Like Home Results: Nick Gage Teams WIth Danhausen, More
Freelance Underground’s latest show took place on Friday night with a main event featuring Nick Gage and Danhausen teaming up, plus more. You can see the results below from the show (per Fightful), which aired on FITE TV from Chicago:
– Angel Escalera & Devon Monroe def. Koda Hernandez & Darius Latrell
– Trevor Outlaw def. Effy
– Kevin Blackwood def. Storm Grayson
– Cole Radrick def. Jordan Oliver
– Chris Castro, Davey Bang & August Matthews def. Billie Starkz, Marcus Mathers & Alfonso Gonzalez
– No DQ: Shane Mercer def. Craig Mitchell
– MDKHausen (Nick Gage & Danhausen) def. Frank The Clown & GPA
Tag team match between @FrankTheClown_ & @GPAthinks vs @DanhausenAD & the king @thekingnickgage. #noplacelikehome #FreelanceWrestling #MDKAllDay #lovethatdanhausen pic.twitter.com/hhkSK99UO5
— DA LEGEND BIG DRE *DALE*😎😈 (@BigDre2374) September 4, 2021
Yessss @thekingnickgage and @DanhausenAD defeated GPA and Frank the clown
#MDKAllDay #lovethatdanhausen #MDKhausenAllDay #noplacelikehome pic.twitter.com/B8nZLCpAkS
— DA LEGEND BIG DRE *DALE*😎😈 (@BigDre2374) September 4, 2021