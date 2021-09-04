Freelance Underground No Place Like Home Results: Nick Gage Teams WIth Danhausen, More

Freelance Underground’s latest show took place on Friday night with a main event featuring Nick Gage and Danhausen teaming up, plus more. You can see the results below from the show (per Fightful), which aired on FITE TV from Chicago:

– Angel Escalera & Devon Monroe def. Koda Hernandez & Darius Latrell

– Trevor Outlaw def. Effy

– Kevin Blackwood def. Storm Grayson

– Cole Radrick def. Jordan Oliver

– Chris Castro, Davey Bang & August Matthews def. Billie Starkz, Marcus Mathers & Alfonso Gonzalez

– No DQ: Shane Mercer def. Craig Mitchell

– MDKHausen (Nick Gage & Danhausen) def. Frank The Clown & GPA