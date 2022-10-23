wrestling / News
Freelance Underground Same Ol’ Situation Results 10.22.22: Heavyweight Title Match, More
Freelance Underground’s latest event was Same Ol Situation, and took place last night in Joliet, Illinois with an FU Heavyweight Title match and more. You can see the full results from the IWTV-aired show below, courtesy of Cagematch:
* Bang Bros def. Sky’s The Limit
* Project MONIX def. Acid Jaz and Chico Suave and Mojo McQueen and Sean Logan
* Bryan Keith def. Wes Barkley
* FU Independent Championship Match: Storm Grayson def. Alfonso Gonzalez
* Gunner Brave def. GPA
* FU Tag Team Championships Match: Pick N Pop def. The Philly Marino Experience
* Billie Starkz def. Shazza McKenzie
* FU Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman def. Joe Alonzo
BANG BRO’S RIDE DA BUS & RETAIN THEIR TITLES! One of my favorite tag moves #FUSOS pic.twitter.com/l3Ypwb5b2P
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 22, 2022
What a kick!@Shazza_McKenzie @BillieStarkz #FUSOS | @FreelanceUndrgd #Freelanceunderground @indiewrestling
Full show available now on https://t.co/UxvaTNdZaG pic.twitter.com/2AtIkeYleq
— WWU Clips (@W_W_U_Clips) October 23, 2022
.@BillieStarkz is happy to be here!#FUSOS | @FreelanceUndrgd #Freelanceunderground #IWTV @indiewrestling
Full show available now on https://t.co/UxvaTNdZaG pic.twitter.com/Eca2gqcufT
— WWU Clips (@W_W_U_Clips) October 23, 2022
Springboard cutter by @JoeAlonzoJr to @CalvinTankman#FUSOS | @FreelanceUndrgd #Freelanceunderground @indiewrestling
Full show available now on https://t.co/UxvaTMWW8G pic.twitter.com/1K7pemB5BS
— WWU Clips (@W_W_U_Clips) October 23, 2022