Freelance Underground Same Ol’ Situation Results 10.22.22: Heavyweight Title Match, More

Freelance Underground’s latest event was Same Ol Situation, and took place last night in Joliet, Illinois with an FU Heavyweight Title match and more. You can see the full results from the IWTV-aired show below, courtesy of Cagematch:

* Bang Bros def. Sky’s The Limit

* Project MONIX def. Acid Jaz and Chico Suave and Mojo McQueen and Sean Logan

* Bryan Keith def. Wes Barkley

* FU Independent Championship Match: Storm Grayson def. Alfonso Gonzalez

* Gunner Brave def. GPA

* FU Tag Team Championships Match: Pick N Pop def. The Philly Marino Experience

* Billie Starkz def. Shazza McKenzie

* FU Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman def. Joe Alonzo