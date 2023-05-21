wrestling / News
Freelance Underground The Long Good Saturday Full Results 05.13.2023: Calvin Tankman vs. Simon Gotch FU Heavyweight Championship Headliner, More
The Long Good Saturday show was hosted by Freelance Underground on May 13 in Thornton, IL. You can find the full results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.
* Gunner Brave defeated Ruff Crossing
* Acid Jaz defeated Big O. Possum and Masked Bonanza and Sorta Incredible Iverson
* Shane Mercer (w/ James Russo) defeated Devon Monroe
* FU Independent Championship Match: Chico Suave defeated Darin Corbin
* Wes Barkley defeated Mojo McQueen
* Wrestling For A Cure Tag Team Championship & FU Tag Team Championships Match: Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) defeated Pick N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) (w/ Acid Jaz)
* FU Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman defeated Simon Gotch
